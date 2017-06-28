Army Airstrike Kills Six Militants, Injures Four in Southern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Afghan National Army carried out an air raid in the southern part of the country, killing at least six militants and injuring four more, local media reported Wednesday, citing Afghanistan's Defense Ministry.

The Khaama Press news agency reported that the airstrike was launched in the Musa Qala District in the province of Helmand. According to the Afghan Defense Ministry, a local leader of militants was among the terrorists who were killed in the attack.

The raid comes less than a week after 34 people died and 58 more were injured after a car bomb exploded in the city of Lashkar Gah in Helmand. The Taliban terrorist organization, banned in Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including the Taliban as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (also outlawed in Russia), continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.