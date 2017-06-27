Register
23:25 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016

    Chinese AFC Liaoning Departs for Drills With a Possible Port Call in Hong Kong

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 29540

    China is sending its only aircraft carrier on a training mission to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing’s takeover of Hong Kong.

    The Liaoning, China's sole aircraft carrier, has departed from its homeport of Qingdao for a training deployment that is projected to include a stop in Hong Kong, to observe the 20th anniversary of the handover of the former British territory to Beijing, according to a report from The Diplomat.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as Modi departs the White House, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    India Leans Towards US in 'Standoff Against China in Asia'

    The Liaoning, constructed on a hull built in the former Soviet Union, is scheduled to arrive in Hong Kong next week, possibly coinciding with a June 29-July 1 state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to commemorate the anniversary.

    The Liaoning's training mission will also see the deployment of additional escort vessels from the People's Liberation Army-Navy (PLAN), including the destroyers Jinan and Yinchuan, as well as the frigate Yantai, according to China's Xinhua news agency.

    The fleet will additionally incorporate an undetermined number of Shenyang J-15 carrier-based fighter jets and helicopters, according to The Diplomat.

    Although Xinhua did not specifically mention that the Liaoning would make Hong Kong a port of call, it did state that "The training mission, like previous ones, is expected to strengthen coordination among the vessels and improve the skills of crew and pilots in different marine regions."

    As reported by Taiwan's Taipei Times, the Liaoning will again transit the Taiwan Strait ahead of any potential visit to Hong Kong.

    The island nation of Taiwan (also known as The Republic of China, or ROC) is labeled by China a Special Administrative Region to Beijing, although most of the rest of the world considers the country to be a sovereign nation.

    Residents of the ROC's capital city will be invited to tour the vessels as a means to "appreciate China's national defense capabilities," according to the Hong Kong-based Sing Tao Daily, cited by The Diplomat.

    Following the peaceful return of Hong Kong to China by Britain two decades ago, tensions have risen as many residents of the island territory have expressed concern over the loss of democratic rights and the installation of autocratic leaders by Beijing.

    Related:

    China May Launch 2nd Liaoning Aircraft Carrier Late April
    Waking the Dragon: US Arms Sales to Taiwan Bound to Spark a Backlash From China
    China Warns US Against Intervening in Nobel Prize Winner Liu's Case
    Tags:
    fleet, Liaoning aircraft, deployment, anniversary, People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), Washington DC, United States, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Trophies
    Bloody Track Record
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok