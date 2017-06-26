UN Ready to Assist Pakistan Following Deadly Oil Tanker Fire

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the oil tanker crashed near Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bahawalpur in Punjab. The fire occurred when the locals gathered near the tanker to collect fuel that had leaked out of it. According to eyewitnesses, some people smoked cigarettes, which could have caused the fire. The blaze spread to dozens of vehicles.

"The Secretary-General is saddened to learn of the large number of deaths and injured following the explosion of an oil tanker near the Pakistani city of Ahmedpur East in Punjab's Bahawalpur district. The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the people and Government of Pakistan on this tragic event and wishes those injured a speedy recovery. The United Nations stands ready to endeavor to support the authorities with any support they may require," Dujarric said Sunday.

At least 152 people died and over 110 were injured as a result of the incident, media reported citing local authorities.