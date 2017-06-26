UN Ready to Assist Pakistan Following Deadly Oil Tanker Fire

"The Secretary-General is saddened to learn of the large number of deaths and injured following the explosion of an oil tanker near the Pakistani city of Ahmedpur East in Punjab's Bahawalpur district. The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the people and Government of Pakistan on this tragic event and wishes those injured a speedy recovery. The United Nations stands ready to endeavor to support the authorities with any support they may require," Dujarric said Sunday.
At least 152 people died and over 110 were injured as a result of the incident, media reported citing local authorities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)