Explosion in Northeastern Turkey Injuries Two Soldiers - Reports

PKK IED Explosion in Eastern Turkey Leaves 3 Turkish Soldiers Wounded

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The explosion occurred after a hand-made explosive device placed in a bottle detonated during the operation, the Haberturk channel reported.

Turkish authorities have already conducted a number of counterterrorism operations across the country since the beginning of the year, when Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the shooting that killed 39 people at Reina nightclub in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

The operations in country's eastern regions targeted mainly the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is recognized as terrorist organization in Turkey and has carried out a number of attacks on Turkish security forces since the ceasefire between PKK and Ankara collapsed in 2015.