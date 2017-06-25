At Least 10 Detained in Istanbul During Unauthorized LGBT Rally - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — LGBT activists were prevented from marching at the beginning of the Istiklal street by the police, with three people holding LGBT banners detained along with seven others, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.
They're gathering in side streets. Police waiting nearby shout at them: 3 min. to leave or we'll detain you. #Pride2017 #lgbti #lgbt #cbc pic.twitter.com/wij8LtkrL6— Nil Köksal (@nilkoksalcbc) 25 июня 2017 г.
The newspaper added that another group opposing the LGBT march was waiting for the activists on the Istiklal street and a brawl occurred between them, which was quickly dispersed by security forces.
Showing Pride when/wherever they can: (they're chanting:"where are you my love?!I'm here my love!") #cbc #LGBTI #Pride2017 #Istanbul #Turkey pic.twitter.com/eCjVLzjKdQ— Nil Köksal (@nilkoksalcbc) 25 июня 2017 г.
