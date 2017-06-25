South Korean Prime Minister Urges Pyongyang to Release Foreign Detainees

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The prime minister called for release of South Korean and US nationals detained by North Korean authorities.
"The international community is outraged about the latest death of American Warmbier… North Korea should come forward for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and respect human rights," Lee said as quoted by the Yonhap News Agency.
According to the media outlet, six South Koreans including three missionaries and one pastor are still being held in North Korean prisons.
On June 19, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson called on North Korea to free three Americans who also remain detained in the country's prisons.
All comments
Show new comments (0)