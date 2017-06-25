UN 'Stands Ready' to Assist China Following Landslide in Sichuan

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United Nations is ready to provide China with assistance following the recent landslide in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, the UN press service said Saturday citing Guterres.

"The Secretary-General is saddened to learn of the loss of life and devastation caused by the mudslides in Maoxin county, Sichuan province, in the People’s Republic of China. The Secretary-General salutes the efforts of the national relief and recovery teams. The United Nations stands ready to support the authorities in any way it can if needed," the press service said.

On Saturday, at least 15 people died as a result of the landslide caused by torrential rains in the village of Xinmo in Sichuan. Total of 62 houses and a road have been hit by the landslide. According to reports, over 100 people are still missing.