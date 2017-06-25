UN 'Stands Ready' to Assist China Following Landslide in Sichuan

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United Nations is ready to provide China with assistance following the recent landslide in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, the UN press service said Saturday citing Guterres.
On Saturday, at least 15 people died as a result of the landslide caused by torrential rains in the village of Xinmo in Sichuan. Total of 62 houses and a road have been hit by the landslide. According to reports, over 100 people are still missing.
