No More 'Racist Park': China Takes Aim at Poor Translations

Odd mistakes in translations, commonly known as "Chinglish," have long been an object of mockery for English-speaking tourists visiting China and a source of embarrassment for Chinese officials.
China has waged various campaigns in recent years to eradicate poor grammar and misused English vocabulary, especially ahead of international events. Prior to the 2008 Olympic Games, Beijing officials ordered an urgent clean-up of foreign-language versions of signs in the city.
The new standard will go into effect on December 1 and aims to rid the country of the already iconic Chinglish once and for all, which means that signs such as "Pee Park" may finally be a thing of the past. "Pee Park" in Beijing should have read "Fee" and was for a pay parking spot.
Besides correcting common mistakes, the document bans offensive, discriminatory, or unpatriotic translations such as the widely known "Racist Park" (for the China Ethnic Culture Park in Beijing) or "Deformed man toilet" (toilet for disabled people).
