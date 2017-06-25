No More 'Racist Park': China Takes Aim at Poor Translations

© AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan China Plans to Launch Luxury Cruise Liners Three Times Bigger Than Titanic

The new guidelines, jointly issued by the country's Standardization Administration, Ministry of Education and General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, will specify the correct Chinese-to-English translations for certain words and phrases in 13 areas ranging from finance and transportation to health care, education, tourism and hospitality.

Odd mistakes in translations, commonly known as "Chinglish," have long been an object of mockery for English-speaking tourists visiting China and a source of embarrassment for Chinese officials.

China has waged various campaigns in recent years to eradicate poor grammar and misused English vocabulary, especially ahead of international events. Prior to the 2008 Olympic Games, Beijing officials ordered an urgent clean-up of foreign-language versions of signs in the city.

The new standard will go into effect on December 1 and aims to rid the country of the already iconic Chinglish once and for all, which means that signs such as "Pee Park" may finally be a thing of the past. "Pee Park" in Beijing should have read "Fee" and was for a pay parking spot.

Besides correcting common mistakes, the document bans offensive, discriminatory, or unpatriotic translations such as the widely known "Racist Park" (for the China Ethnic Culture Park in Beijing) or "Deformed man toilet" (toilet for disabled people).