00:13 GMT +325 June 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen in silhouette as he waves during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea

    Let's Just Talk: North Korea Pushes South for Dialogue Without Preconditions

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Asia & Pacific
    The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has urged South Korea to start dialogue without making Pyongyang stop its nuclear and missile programs as a precondition.

    The Consultative Council for National Reconciliation made the appeal on Friday, the Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday.

    This photo taken on February 19, 2017 shows members of a 'ski camp' at the Masikryong ski resort, near North Korea's east coast port city of Wonsan. Work began on Masikryong ski resort, the only one in the North and the brainchild of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un, after Pyeongchang in the neighbouring South was awarded the 2018 winter Olympics
    © AFP 2017/ Ed JONES
    Unity Through Sports: North, South Korea May Host 2018 Winter Olympics Together

    "Are you ready to come out for a dialogue with the DPRK, without raising 'the north's nuclear issue?'" said the DPRK official organ in charge of dealing with inter-Korean relations.

    "South Korean authorities do not hesitate to reveal their scheme for sanctions against and pressure on the DPRK, finding fault with its legitimate step for bolstering the nuclear force for self-defense," it said.

    Other demands for working on national reconciliation include stopping military exercises with the United States, ending collaborations with foreign countries on inter-Korean issues, rejecting UN sanctions and releasing a dozen DPRK women allegedly kidnapped by the South Korean intelligence services, said the council.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said that he would start dialogue with Pyongyang if the latter stops its nuclear and missile programs.

    The article was first published in the Global Times. 

    nuclear, dialogue, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Consultative Council for National Reconciliation, Kim Jong-un, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
