Research Institute Launches Tests to Stop Fukushima NPP Water Leakage

The tests are conducted at an institute's facility in Naraha town, located in Fukushima Prefecture. Some 4,800 tonnes of concrete are set to be poured into mock equipment over an eight-hour period.
In 2011, a major earthquake triggered a tsunami that hit Japan's Fukushima NPP and led to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant. Following the incident, Tokyo shut down all the NPPs in Japan and started to restart them after introducing new security standards.
All comments
Show new comments (0)