Research Institute Launches Tests to Stop Fukushima NPP Water Leakage

© AFP 2017/ POOL Japanese Authorities Fighting Wildfire in Evacuation Zone Near Fukushima NPP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — As the contaminated water is believed to be leaking through cracks in equipment that links the Fukushima's reactor with the containment vessel, the research institute is testing a method to fill the equipment with concrete, according to the NHK media outlet.

The tests are conducted at an institute's facility in Naraha town, located in Fukushima Prefecture. Some 4,800 tonnes of concrete are set to be poured into mock equipment over an eight-hour period.

In 2011, a major earthquake triggered a tsunami that hit Japan's Fukushima NPP and led to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant. Following the incident, Tokyo shut down all the NPPs in Japan and started to restart them after introducing new security standards.