Register
22:43 GMT +324 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile setting off from its hangar at Bagram air base in Afghanistan. File photo

    US Decade Long Blunders in This Country 'Political Fiasco'

    © AFP 2017/ Bonny Schoonakker
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    181081

    The US Department of Defense spent $94 million in 2007 on purchasing camouflage uniforms for the Afghan police intended for action in forested areas, although the territory of the country covered in vegetation is only about 2 percent.

    In an interview with Sputnik Dari, Afghan MP Baktash Siavash said that such an incident on the part of the Pentagon is not surprising because the US is generally quite clueless not only about the landscape of Afghanistan but about Afghan society as a whole.

    “The Americans made a stupid mistake not only in choosing the color of the uniforms for the Afghan military but in everything they have done, such as choosing a friend or foe for Afghanistan and showing support to flawed political leaders of the country,” Siavesh said. 

    Senator John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US Has No Strategy to Break Stalemate in Afghanistan - Senator McCain
    The politician further said that the US has a big misconception about Afghan society as a whole. 

    “Unfortunately, the Americans on all fronts suffer a political fiasco in Afghanistan only because they do not learn from the mistakes of others – those foreign forces that were already in Afghanistan,” the MP said. 

    He further said, “The US believes that if a person [a politician or military personnel] in Afghanistan speaks excellent English, you can bet on him and include him in the ranks of ‘our own.’” 

    According to Siavesh, the US has spent enormous amounts of money to this day under the loud slogan of "investments for the good and prosperous Afghanistan," but in fact, none of this went to the Afghan people and it did not benefit the restoration of stability in the country. 

    “Unfortunately, more than 15 years have passed and they are still there. That's the effectiveness of American money and their presence here. Even the so-called international military coalition led by the US could not achieve anything, no success and no progress,” Saivesh said. 

    He stressed that the US forces do not know anything about “the history, culture, religion, traditions and ways of the Afghan society.”

    He further said that for more than 10 years the US made many mistakes in the country and on top of everything did not manage to teach the Afghan forces anything worth knowing.

    “On the contrary, they weakened the fighting capacity of the military forces. Therefore, if right now the Americans were to leave Afghanistan overnight, the security forces alone would not be able to withstand the enemy even for several hours,” Siavesh concluded.

    Taliban new leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada is seen in an undated photograph, posted on a Taliban twitter feed on May 25, 2016, and identified separately by several Taliban officials, who declined be named
    © REUTERS/
    Taliban Leader Demands US, NATO Troops Leave Afghanistan
    The head of the Taliban in Afghanistan on Friday released a statement calling on the US and NATO to pull their troops from the country.

    Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada blamed the US and its allies for jeopardizing stability in the region with their presence. He added that constructive diplomatic relations could become a reality after his demands are met.

    "The occupation is the main obstacle in the way of peace," Akhundzada's Friday statement read, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

    “The more [the United States] insist on maintaining the presence of their forces here or want a surge of their forces, the more regional sensitivity against them will intensify,” it read.

    The statement follows a confirmation by a White House official that the Pentagon will deploy an additional 4,000 troops to Afghanistan in an effort to end the stalemate of the war.

    The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attacks. The mission in Afghanistan ended on Dec. 28, 2014. On Jan. 1, 2015, NATO announced a new mission in the country, Resolute Support, to train and assist the Afghan security forces.

    Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including Daesh and the Taliban, continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.    

    Related:

    Roadside Bombing Kills Six Policemen in Southern Afghanistan
    At Least 29 Killed in Southern Afghanistan Car Bomb Blast
    US to Examine Taliban Video Purporting to Show American Hostage in Afghanistan
    Taliban Claims Responsibility for Attack on Police HQs in Afghanistan - Reports
    Armed Men Kidnap US Citizen in Afghanistan’s Capital of Kabul
    Tags:
    military activity, interview, troops, politics, diplomatic relations, Taliban, Pentagon, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Made in USSR: Soviet Girls' Natural Beauty Stuns and Amazes
    Made in USSR: Soviet Girls' Natural Beauty Stuns and Amazes
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok