China Reiterates Warning to India Not to Meddle in South China Sea

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the United States for bilateral talks with President Donald Trump on June 25 during which the South China Sea issue is likely to be discussed.

“India and the US should not disturb peace in the South China Sea and play a constructive role in the disputes,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

“With concerted efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation there is cooling down. We hope other countries especially non-regional countries can respect the efforts by the non-regional countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and play a constructive role in this regard,” Geng Shuang said.

It’s not the first time that China has warned India to stay from the disputed region. China claims almost all of the South China Sea which is the bone of contention as other countries such as Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei and Vietnam also have their counter claims.