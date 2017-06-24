Death Toll of Bombings in Pakistani Cities of Quetta, Parachinar Rises to 58

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The blasts in the northwestern city of Parachinar took place at the Akbar Khan Siraye Market, injuring at least 75 people, the Firstpost media outlet reported.

© AP Photo/ Mohammad Sajjad Almost 40 People Killed in Blasts in Pakistani Cities of Quetta, Parachinar

A total of seven policemen were among of 13 victims of a blast near the police office in Quetta, while 21 people were injured.

No group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Pakistan has been targeted by a number of attacks conducted by different militant groups for years. Pakistani police have intensified efforts in combating terrorism following deadly a terrorist attack on a shrine in the Pakistani southern city of Sehwan that was carried out on February 16 and claimed lives of over 80 people.