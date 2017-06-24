Register
    Stones thrown by protestors litter the street in Srinagar as security forces enforce a curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016

    Thousands of Troops Rush to Kashmir as Mob Stones Police Officer to Death

    © REUTERS/ Cathal McNaughton
    Asia & Pacific
    Mobs outside the Jamia mosque of Srinagar have lynched a senior police officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday night. This is being considered a result of growing anti-India sentiment induced by separatist leaders in the Kashmir Valley.

    An Indian soldier looks through binoculars at a forward post somewhere in Mendhar sector 200 meters from the Line of Control separating Indian and Pakistan held Kashmir, some 100 Kms southwest of Srinagar (File)
    © AFP 2017/ PRAKASH SINGH
    India to Use 'Divine Eye' Radars to Catch Terrorists in Kashmir
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Local media reports claimed the incident took place when Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayub Pandith was clicking pictures of the mosque.

    The incident shocked the state police administration as the police officer in the case was deployed for security and not for intelligence gathering around the mosque. "An officer being lynched by the very people he had gone to protect proves we have reached a stage where very little difference is left between humanity and barbarism," SP Vaid, the state police chief, told reporters.

    According to the South Asian Terrorism Portal, 17 policemen have lost their lives in the first six months of 2017 which is proof of the sudden rise in anti-police sentiment in the valley. Earlier, locals used to avoid attacks on police because they treated police as their own.

    An Indian paramilitary soldier guards at the entarce of his base in Sumbal, 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, June. 5, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Mukhtar Khan
    Four Attackers Killed Outside Paramilitary Camp in Kashmir
    Recently, police officers have been advised by the state machinery to not stay in their houses as terrorists began to raid the houses of police officers in the Valley.

    Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi government has decided to rush thousands of additional troops armed with heavy weapons and security apparatus to flush out close to 300 terrorists from four districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army has rushed 2000 more troops and the para-military forces have rushed 3000 troops to provide additional strength to the soldiers already in mission mode to flush out terrorists in these four districts which have a population of 2.4 million.

     

     

    police officer, stoned, India, Kashmir
