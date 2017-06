© AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan Over 100 People Feared Buried as Landslide Hits Village in Southwest China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A massive landslide caused by torrential rains came down from a mountain in the Sichuan province and hit the village of Xinmo at 6 a.m. local time, the CGTN television channel reported.

Torrents of mud and heavy rocks have destroyed 46 homes, trapped at least 141 people and blocked over a mile long stretch of the river, the channel cited Sichuan authorities as saying.

A large search-and-rescue operation is underway to reach people, with over 540 rescuers working at the site. They are getting help from firefighters, health workers and bulldozers.