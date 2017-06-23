Almost 40 People Killed in Blasts in Pakistani Cities of Quetta, Parachinar

© AP Photo/ Abdul Khaliq Defenseless: Afghan MP Blames Washington for Weakening Country's Forces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The blasts in the northwestern city of Parachinar took place at the Akbar Khan Siraye Market, injuring at least 60 people, the Dunya News broadcaster reported, citing the polytechnic officials.

A total of seven policemen were among of 13 victims of a blast near the police office in Quetta, while 14 people were injured, the broadcaster reported, citing a deputy commissioner.

Pakistan has been targeted by a number of attacks conducted by different militant groups for years. Pakistani police have intensified efforts in combating terrorism following deadly a terrorist attack on a shrine in the Pakistani southern city of Sehwan that was carried out on February 16 and claimed lives of over 80 people.