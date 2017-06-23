Indian Police Arrest Former Customs Officer Who Sold Penises Of Lizards For Luck

© AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi India's Mars Orbiter Mission Completes First 1,000 Earth Days

New Delhi (Sputnik)The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and research funded by London-based World Animal Protection (WAP) revealed in a month-long investigation that online websites selling Hathajodi are actually dried giant monitor lizard penises. Online sites like Amazon, Ebay, Alibaba and Snapdeal are selling this product for good luck.

"The raid was conducted on Wednesday during which it was found that dried penis and testicles of Agra monitor lizard were being sold from the clinic under the name of a herb root called Hathajodi. We have seized more than 20 such animal parts from the office of Krishnan. Conch shells and sea fan coral were also found at the clinic," HV Girish, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said. Sale of monitor lizards is a criminal offence under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

"Hathajodi is a wonder of nature, in which two hands are joined together, as in prayer. This is actually the root of a very rare plant in the shape of folded hands. Hathajodi blesses the worshipper with wealth and good luck, guards against accidents and bad influences of any Tantric effect. It also increases the attraction power of a person, since it has the powers of 'Vashikaran' or hypnosis," says Amazon India website while describing the rare plant root.

Arrested person Kalki Krishnan had also floated a website with the name of astrodevam.com and was selling the penis of monitor lizards as Hathajodi at $31 to $230 per piece. Police officials are now working on to unearth this organized crime of animal organs.