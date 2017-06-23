Register
14:52 GMT +323 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Monitor lizard

    Indian Police Arrest Former Customs Officer Who Sold Penises Of Lizards For Luck

    © Photo: Sanjay thankaraj
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 15 0 0

    Indian police have arrested an astrologer who was selling the penises of endangered monitor lizards, which look similar to a rare plant root sought by people who believe it brings good luck. The arrested man, Kalki Krishnan, is a former Customs officer and runs astrology shop near New Delhi.

    Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists and engineers monitor the movements of India's Mars orbiter at their Spacecraft Control Centre in Bangalore, India (File)
    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    India's Mars Orbiter Mission Completes First 1,000 Earth Days
    New Delhi (Sputnik) The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and research funded by London-based World Animal Protection (WAP) revealed in a month-long investigation that online websites selling Hathajodi are actually dried giant monitor lizard penises. Online sites like Amazon, Ebay, Alibaba and Snapdeal are selling this product for good luck.

    "The raid was conducted on Wednesday during which it was found that dried penis and testicles of Agra monitor lizard were being sold from the clinic under the name of a herb root called Hathajodi. We have seized more than 20 such animal parts from the office of Krishnan. Conch shells and sea fan coral were also found at the clinic," HV Girish, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said. Sale of monitor lizards is a criminal offence under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

    "Hathajodi is a wonder of nature, in which two hands are joined together, as in prayer. This is actually the root of a very rare plant in the shape of folded hands. Hathajodi blesses the worshipper with wealth and good luck, guards against accidents and bad influences of any Tantric effect. It also increases the attraction power of a person, since it has the powers of 'Vashikaran' or hypnosis," says Amazon India website while describing the rare plant root.

    Arrested person Kalki Krishnan had also floated a website with the name of astrodevam.com and was selling the penis of monitor lizards as Hathajodi at $31 to $230 per piece. Police officials are now working on to unearth this organized crime of animal organs. 

    Related:

    India Successfully Launches Rocket With 31 Satellites - Space Agency
    India to Bring Indian Workers Back From Qatar
    India’s Search for Home-Made Sniper Rifle Continues; Weapon Not Fit For Firing
    Tags:
    arrest, police, lizard, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Robot Manners Cartoon
    Robot Butlers, Here We Come!
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok