China-led AIIB Signs $160 Million Loan Pact for India’s “Power for All” Project

"The total cost of the project is $570 million, out of which $240 million is from World Bank (IBRD) and $160 million from AIIB. The rest will be counterpart funding from state government of Andhra Pradesh," India's Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
Last week, the AIIB had announced its first equity investment to India infrastructure projects in India. The bank said its "first equity investment of US$150 million will help to attract much needed private investment capital for infrastructure projects in India".
Till now, AIIB has approved 16 projects in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, and Myanmar worth $2.5 billion; mostly in energy and transport sector projects.
