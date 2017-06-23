Indian Navy Readies To Select Firms Specializing In Warships, Submarines

© AP Photo/ Arun Sankar K Boeing Gets Contract to Boost Readiness of Indian Navy's Patrol Aircraft

–

New Delhi (Sputnik)The Indian Navy is examining the capabilities of Indian companies whether they have the capacity to build submarines, fighter jets, helicopters and armored vehicles. "We are looking at Indian partners. We will identify the Indian partners as they have to pass through technical and financial gates. So, we are looking at top of the line people," Vice-Admiral DM Deshpande, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, said.

The Navy will soon float a tender worth more than $30 billion for submarines and warships. Before selecting companies for such critical projects, the Indian Navy wants to reaffirm their capability to deliver the project within the scheduled time. "We have earmarked which are the ships that need to be built by state-owned firms. What we are looking at is private shipyards play a role and they can ease the load of state-owned units. So that we can have a load share between state-owned firms and private shipyards," Deshpande said.

Indian Navy wants faster process of P75 (I) submarine project worth $9 billion under the strategic partnership model. "First we should be able to get a request for information for P75 (I) project. We are in the process of activating the methodologies so that we have the tenders out soon," Deshpande detailed about the much-needed advanced submarine project. It is expected that P-75I submarines will be more modern and advanced and all of them will be equipped with air independent propulsion modules. The ongoing Scorpene class submarine project which is underway at MDL facilities with the technological co-operation of French shipbuilders DCNS has been running four years behind schedule. It is considered that the lack of absorption capability of MDL delayed the project initially.