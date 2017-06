© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Islamabad Eyes New Chinese Naval Base in Pakistan as US, Saudi Influence Wanes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A powerful blast outside the office of police inspector general in the city of Quetta in northwestern Pakistan has killed at least five people and injured ten.

The explosion in the capital of the restive Baluchistan province is believed to have been caused by a car bomb, according to the Daily Pakistan newspaper.

Police immediately cordoned off the area on the Gulistan Road. There are teams of rescue workers attending to those affected on the spot. Four injured have been taken to hospital in critical condition.