240,000 Drug Addicts Under Compulsory Detox in China

Since 2008, 1.13 million drug addicts have spent time in 360 detox centers, which are managed by judicial administrative authorities, to undergo compulsory treatment, ministry staff revealed at a news briefing.

In China, serious drug addicts can be sent to undergo treatment by the police or judicial officials.

"The number of drug users receiving compulsory treatment has grown fairly fast in recent years, along with rising drug-related crimes," said Cao Xuejun, head of the detox administration under the MOJ.

Among them, about 70 percent were addicted to synthetic drugs and many had previous stints in detox.

There were about 2.51 million drug users in the country as of the end of 2016, an increase of 6.8 percent year on year, according to a report released by the National Narcotics Control Commission in March.

China has also non-compulsory rehab centers for less serious addicts, and thousands of community rehab venues.

Cao said all detox and rehab venues offer treatment to drug addicts including those infected with HIV. The centers also offer counselling and are access to occupational training.

China can still improve its rehab facilities and better train staff, Cao said, adding that this was a key task for the future.



This article was originally published in the Global Times.