01:13 GMT +323 June 2017
    An aerial photo taken though a glass window of a Taiwanese military plane shows the view of Itu Aba, which the Taiwanese call Taiping, at the South China Sea, March 23, 2016

    South China Sea Research Data to be Digitized

    © REUTERS/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via Reuters/File Photo
    China launched a project on Wednesday to digitize the information collected from the country's scientific research and investigations in the South China Sea, including the islands and reefs in the region.

    The South China Sea Institute of Oceanography under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, announced the project at a conference in South China's Guangdong Province, the China News Service reported.

    In this May 1, 2016, photo, an illuminated globe shows the South China Sea at a museum in Pathumthani, Thailand
    © AP Photo/ Charles Dharapak
    Outcome of South China Sea Spat Already Clear, But One Side Just Doesn't Know It Yet

    The project demonstrates China's actual sovereignty over this region, said Liu Feng, a Hainan-based expert on the South China Sea.

    "Scientific research is also a method, besides political and economic measures, to safeguard our rights and interests in the region," Liu said.

    The project will collect and digitize information including hydrometeorological data, marine chemical data and geologic-environmental data of the South China Sea and its affiliated islands and coral reefs, said the China News Service report.

    It added that a comprehensive digital database will be built, and a series of books will be published when the project is finished. 

    Liu noted that "the project can compile all of our previous work into a system, which will support further research in the South China Sea."

    A total of 193 research fellows and more than 10 Chinese research institutes and universities will take part in the project.

    This article, written by Leng Shumei, was originally published in the Global Times. 

