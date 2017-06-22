Indian Naval Officer Files Mercy Petition Before Pak Army Chief

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Earlier, the Military Appellate Court had rejected Jadhav's appeal. Under the Pakistan law, if the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan rejects his clemency, he can appeal for clemency to the President of Pakistan.

"In his plea, Commander Jadhav has admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of many precious innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions. Seeking forgiveness for his actions, he has requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds," Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan armed forces, said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army has also released a second "confessional video in which he (Jadhav) can be seen accepting his acts of terrorism and espionage".

India filed its request for the indication of provisional measures on May 8, 2017 before the International Court of Justice against Jadhav sentence where the court ordered Pakistan not to execute Jadhav until it hears the case. Jadhav's family members claim that he had quit the Indian Navy and was running a small cargo transport business, ferrying cargo between two ports in Iran. He had an Iranian visa valid up to June 2016. Jadhav, a former officer in the Indian Navy, was arrested in March 2016 in the Pakistani province of Balochistan.