Register
17:38 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Cargo terminal of Mundra Port

    India’s Adani, China’s Easy Hope Group Join Hand to Tap Opportunities

    © Photo: Felix Dance
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 3110

    Despite persisting political and strategic differences between India and China on multiple fronts, the trade and commerce between the two countries continues to grow, even if the overall balance of trade remains in favor of China. Now, China’s East Hope Group is going to invest $300 million in setting up a manufacturing unit at Mundra port.

    India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures while talking with China's President Xi Jingping during the BRICS leaders' meeting with the BRICS Business Council at the Taj Exotica hotel in Goa on October 16, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ PRAKASH SINGH
    India, China Seek to Enforce Bilateral Strategic Ties
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — One of the largest private sector companies in China, East Hope Group has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India's multi-sector conglomerate Adani Group.

    They will partner in producing solar power generation equipment, chemicals, aluminum and animal feed in Gujarat's Mundra special economic zone, a statement from the Indian Consulate in Shanghai said.

    East Hope group is a CNY 70 billion group having presence in aluminum, polysilicon, power and animal feed, while Adani Group is spread in sectors like ports, power, FMCG, and several other sectors.

    Experts are of the view that India and China ties are complex in nature with and to define it as merely based on conflict and cooperation is too simplistic.

    "Chinese businesses are very focused and eyeing at large investment opportunities in various sectors in India, especially infrastructure, real estate, high engineering and technology. Chinese investments were close to $5 billion until late last year. The Chinese have already carved a niche for themselves in electronics, particularly mobile handsets. In fact, now big marquee brands such as Apple and Samsung and local Indian brands are gearing up to respond to affordable handsets made by Chinese firms. In case of local brands, tough competition will help in fostering innovation and product differentiation. India must spur pro-business conditions and realize its true potential," Dr. Deep K-Datta Ray, Associate Professor, at the New Delhi-based OP Jindal World University, told Sputnik.

    In its recent report to the US Congress, the Pentagon said, "tension continues to exist along the disputed portions of Indo-China border even though the economic relationship between the two countries have increased in recent years."

    An Indian Navy officer explains the Tsunami Early Warning System Siren as it is tested at the Meteorology Office of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai on October 26, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    China Backs India's Tsunami Warning System in The South China Sea
    The Pentagon report said that tensions remain between China and India along the shared 4,057km border over Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims is part of "Tibet" and therefore part of China, and over the Aksai Chin region which falls in Jammu and Kashmir, despite growing China-India political and economic relations.

    India and China's political differences persist over the latter's One Belt, One Road or Belt and Road Initiative, with New Delhi skipping the Summit in mid-May and voicing its concerns over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which runs through the Pakistan side of Kashmir, a territory which India claims as its own. China on the other hand remains reluctant to back India's membership in the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group, while Beijing also has blocked New Delhi's attempts to get Pakistan-based militant Maulana Masood Azhar in the UN Blacklist.

    However, relations showed signs of improvement after India joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation earlier this month and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Chinese President Xi Jingping on the sidelines of the summit. Earlier this week, Indian deputy foreign minister V K Singh also attended the Foreign Ministers meeting in Beijing ahead of the September BRICS Summit.

    China has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sources of foreign direct investment into India — it was the 17th largest in 2016, up from the 28th in 2014 and 35th in 2011.

    The bilateral trade in 2016 reached $70.08 billion, down from $71.63 billion in 2015.

    Related:

    India, China Seek to Enforce Bilateral Strategic Ties
    China Backs India's Tsunami Warning System in The South China Sea
    India’s Youthful Population Might Eclipse Aging China
    China's Bases in Pakistan Will Have Strategic Ramifications for India - Expert
    Tags:
    Adani Group, East Hope Group, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Sometimes They Come Back
    Sometimes They Come Back
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok