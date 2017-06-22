Register
17:38 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.

    Nowhere to Turn: US Threatens War After Running Out of North Korea Sanctions

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    21475106

    The US is now showing off its military might in the Korean peninsula because it has exhausted non-military means of resolving its differences with Pyongyang, according to political analyst Vladimir Batyuk.

    Having imposed as many sanctions as possible on North Korea, the US government has run out of non-military measures and its next move in the conflict could be a declaration of war, director of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Center for Military and Political Studies Vladimir Batyuk told RIA Novosti.

    "As far as sanctions are concerned, it's not possible to toughen them any further. The US doesn't have any trade relations with the country. Any further measures are simply a declaration of war," Batyuk said.

    Relations between the US and North Korea had deteriorated in recent months, as Washington demanded an end to Pyongyang's development of ballistic and nuclear missiles. 

    People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Russia Fulfills All Obligations Under UN Resolutions on North Korea - Moscow
    On June 2, the UN Security Council expanded targeted sanctions against North Korean companies and individuals after its most recent missile test in May.

    Last week, 22-year-old US national Otto Warmbier was returned to the US, in a coma, after spending 17 months in captivity in North Korea. 

    He had been sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for stealing a political poster from the Yanggakdo International Hotel where he was staying during a tourist jaunt to Pyongyang in January 2009.

    Suffering from brain injuries, Warmbier died on Monday. US President Donald Trump called his death a "total disgrace," and appeared to criticize the Obama administration for failing to return him to the US sooner.

    "He should have been brought home that same day. The results would have been a lot different," Trump said.

    A mock North Korean missile is pictured during a rally denouncing North Korea's nuclear test and its recent missile launches, at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul
    © AFP 2017/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    Test Imminent? Activity at North Korean Nuclear Site Has US Intelligence Worried
    Since Warmbier's death, the US has sent B1 bombers to fly over the Korean peninsula in a show of military strength, having already sent the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to the region in April. 

    However, earlier this month South Korea delayed deployment of the US THAAD missile system, after new President Moon Jai-in ordered an environmental impact assessment in the area where four additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) launchers were to be deployed. 

    Two missile launchers were already deployed to the town of Seongju in April, despite popular protests.  

    On Thursday, North Korea hit back at the US and South Korea, calling the US President a "psychopath."

    "South Korea must realize that following psychopath Trump…will only lead to disaster," said an editorial in Pyongyang's Rodong Sinmun paper.

    Related:

    Almost 80% of South Koreans Support Idea to Resume Dialogue With North - Poll
    US Agrees to Expand Cooperation With China on North Korea, Counterterrorism
    Japan Forces Hold Air Defense Drill as Threat With North Korea Looms
    Tags:
    missile tests, missile bomb, nuclear missiles, ballistic missile, sanctions, Otto Frederick Warmbier, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Sometimes They Come Back
    Sometimes They Come Back
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok