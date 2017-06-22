Almost 80% of South Koreans Support Idea to Resume Dialogue With North - Poll

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)Earlier in the week, new South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that he would be able to hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by the end of 2017.

The National Unification Advisory Council's survey revealed, according to the Yonhap news agency, that 76.9 percent of respondents believe that the dialogue should be resumed, while 22 percent said that they disagree with such prospects.

The survey added that 48.1 percent of South Koreans expect that relations between the two countries would improve under the administration of Moon.

According to the poll, about 60 percent of respondents think that within the framework of the unification policy, South Korea should pay special attention to the denuclearization of the North, while 25 percent of respondents think that Seoul should exert more efforts to improve the situation concerning human rights in the neighboring country.

The pollster surveyed 1,000 South Korean adults between June 9-11.