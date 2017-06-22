Register
    A visitor films through a wire fence decorated with ribbons carrying messages visitors left wishing for the reunification of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion near the border with North Korea, in Paju, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 15, 2016

    Almost 80% of South Koreans Support Idea to Resume Dialogue With North - Poll

    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Over 76 percent of South Korean citizens back the idea of resumption of a dialogue with the North in an effort to settle the nuclear crisis, a poll showed Thursday.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Mission Possible: North Korea Ready for Missile, Nuclear Test Moratorium if US Halts Drills
    TOKYO (Sputnik) Earlier in the week, new South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that he would be able to hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by the end of 2017.

    The National Unification Advisory Council's survey revealed, according to the Yonhap news agency, that 76.9 percent of respondents believe that the dialogue should be resumed, while 22 percent said that they disagree with such prospects.

    The survey added that 48.1 percent of South Koreans expect that relations between the two countries would improve under the administration of Moon.

    According to the poll, about 60 percent of respondents think that within the framework of the unification policy, South Korea should pay special attention to the denuclearization of the North, while 25 percent of respondents think that Seoul should exert more efforts to improve the situation concerning human rights in the neighboring country.

    The pollster surveyed 1,000 South Korean adults between June 9-11.

