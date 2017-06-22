Envoys Celebrate Third International Yoga Day in New Delhi

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The acting dean of the diplomatic corps, ambassadors and high commissioners of several countries practised yogic asanas and pranayama on the occasion.

Twist, Turn & Shanti

A small glimpse from today's event to mark #IDY2017

​​Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also attended yoga celebrations and stressed that yoga belongs not merely to India, but to the whole world and is a complete system for well-being and harmony within ourselves, as well as with nature and the world.

In EAM @SushmaSwaraj 's words, "yoga belongs not merely to India, but to the whole world."

​On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a mass yoga event in Lucknow, the capital of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said yoga has become a part of many people's lives. He said yoga's popularity is greater even outside India, and yoga has connected the world with India.

​The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated around the world in which people from various walks of life took part.

Enthusiastic participants performed yoga to celebrate the third International Day of Yoga in Berlin.

The day was celebrated with much fanfare in Italy.

​The Third International Yoga Day was also celebrated in Russia in which hundreds of people took part and performed various yogic exercises.

Россия празднует 3ий Международный День Йоги. Йошкар Ола.

Россия празднует 3ий Международный День Йоги. Йошкар Ола.

Почетный гость — Гребнев И.В., Министр Спорта Республики Марий Эл.#IDY2017

