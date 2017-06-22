Register
02:28 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Vendors wait for buyers next to the dogs in cages for sale at a market ahead of a dog meat festival in Yulin in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

    No Ban: Animal Activists Say China’s Yulin Dog Meat Festival is Back

    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    114822

    A city in China has chosen to continue to allow the consumption of dog meat at an annual festival, despite earlier claims that it would ban the practice.

    The southern Chinese town of Yulin had initially said it would ban the consumption of dog at its annual Summer Solstice festival, but following widespread protest by locals, a compromise was arranged in which stall owners would promise to only slaughter two of the animals at each location.

    Rainbow over development land where the reactors of Hinkly C nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is supposed to be built on the west coast of England
    © AFP 2017/ JUSTIN TALLIS
    China Establishes Database to Forecast Rainbows

    Nonetheless, reports of multiple dog carcasses at individual stalls were noted, indicating that animal rights negotiators were less than successful in achieving their aims, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Activists also reported that the internal organs of canines, including liver, were available for sale.

    There was a heavy police presence at this year's festival.

    A spokesperson for Animals Asia stated that "there does not seem to be a ban on all dog meat," but added that, "the festival appears to be smaller this year, with fewer dogs losing their lives to this cruel industry," cited by SCMP.

    The annual Yulin Summer Solstice festival ordinarily sees thousands of dogs consumed, and the killing is traditionally brutal — including being boiled alive or beaten until dead — in line with a belief that dog meat tastes better if the animal dies in terror.

    In response to local and global activism against eating dogs, several stall purveyors altereds their signs to read "tasty meat" instead of "dog meat."

    "Business during the festival goes up about ninefold," one stall owner claimed, adding, "we always manage to have enough dogs."

    Proponents of the practice of eating the flesh of dogs claim that activism results in higher sales of the canine cuisine. An estimated 10 to 20 million of the animals are slaughtered for their meat annually in China, where consumption of dog remains legal.

    Related:

    China to Launch Four Important Satellites by 2020
    The Saudi Shake-Up is Good News for Russia and China
    Why US Wants China to Share Its Burden of Fighting Daesh
    Tags:
    dog meat, death toll, festival, Yulin, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok