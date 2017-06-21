Indian Space Agency Prepares to Launch 31 Satellites in One Day

The agency is awaiting a final clearance from its launch authorisation board and the mission readiness review committee on Thursday after which the countdown would begin.
The nanosatellites are from 14 countries — Austria, Belgium, Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and the US as well as one Indian nanosatellite, ISRO said in a press release.
Experts said Friday's launch could further cement ISRO's credibility in the highly competitive space industry.
"It is a continuation of ISRO's policy of launching multiple satellites in a cost-efficient manner. ISRO's highly successful track record in catering to small countries' satellite needs, including in Friday's upcoming launch, shows that the space agency has carved a niche for itself," Gp. Capt. Ajey Lele (Retd.), Senior Fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, New Delhi, told Sputnik.
