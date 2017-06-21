Afghan Security Forces Killed 20, Injured 12 Daesh Militants in Past Two Days

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 20 militants of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) were killed, and 12 more were injured by security forces in Afghanistan's northern Jowzjan province over the past 48 hours, local media reported Wednesday, citing police chief of the province Rahmatullah Turkmestani.
Six security force members were also killed and three others were wounded, the provincial police chief specified.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency. On May 31, a powerful blast occurred in the city of Kabul, leaving up to 150 people dead and over 300 injured. The Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
