© REUTERS/ Parwiz At Least Two Injured in Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The policemen, reportedly from the Helmand highway battalion, have been killed in the Popalzai area of the province on Tuesday, the TOLO media portal reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.