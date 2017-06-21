Register
03:45 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The Johor-Singapore Causeway as viewed from the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore towards Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

    Officer Arrested in Singapore for Plans to Join Free Syrian Army

    © Wikipedia/ Calvin Teo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 5410

    An auxiliary police officer has been arrested in Singapore over his intention to fly to Syria and join the fight on behalf of Free Syrian Army.

    Fake news
    © Photo: pixabay
    Singapore Government Eyes New Laws to Combat Fake News
    A police officer for hire who planned to join war in Syria has been detained in Singapore, according to a statement from the city-state's Ministry of Home Affairs.

    According to the statement, Muhammad Khairul bin Mohamed, 24, an employee of a private security corporation, was radicalized back in 2012, and since then has become sympathetic to various Muslim terrorist groups. In 2015 he joined AETOS, a private security corporation that provides, among other things, officers-for-hire for Singapore's police force.

    Khairul "developed the view that the conflict in Syria was a sectarian struggle between Sunni Islam and Shia Islam, and being a Sunni Muslim, he wanted to fight against the Shi'ites in Syria by joining the Free Syrian Army," the ministry said.

    He first contacted a foreign militant via Facebook in 2014. He used this contact to find out ways to get to Syria.

    "His readiness and proclivity to resort to violence in pursuit of a religious cause makes him a security threat to Singapore," according to the ministry.

    At the time of his arrest, Khairul was still contemplating joining the Free Syrian Army — a group of defectors from Syria's armed forces who seek to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad — or some other group of militants.

    He was arrested under the Internal Security Act, a Singaporean law that allows indefinite detention of terror suspects without trial, the ministry said in their statement.

    Another AETOS employee who worked with Khairul, 36-year-old Mohamad Rizal bin Wahid, has also been detained, the ministry reported.

    Rizal "did not share Khairul's desire to participate in armed violence," but had been aware of his plans since 2015 and did not alert authorities, and "even suggested to Khairul various ways to get to Syria and to die there as a ‘martyr,'" the statement says.

    Rizal was released under a restriction order, which forbids him to move to another country, change address or find another job without police approval.

    According to the statement, Khairul was tasked with traffic management and did not carry a weapon in that role.

    Since 2015, Singaporean authorities have detained 15 people suspected of being Daesh terror group sympathizers. The city-state's neighbors, Indonesia and Malaysia, have large Muslim populations, and hundreds of Daesh sympathizers are believed to have traveled to Syria from the two countries.

     

    Related:

    US Aircraft Carrier Ronald Reagan, Strike Group 5 Arrive in Singapore - Navy
    Gross! Unsterilized Dental Tools Used on Dozens of Patients in Singapore
    US Attack Submarine Key West Arrives in Singapore for Port Visit - Navy
    India, Singapore Begin Advanced Marine Drill in South China Sea
    Tags:
    arrest, radical Islam, Terrorism, Daesh, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok