China to Host Two International Army Games Events

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force will host two events for the IAG from July 29 to August 12, and teams will be sent to other events as well, according to the website of China's Ministry of National Defense.

PLA Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke said China will be hosting "Aviadarts" and "Airborne Platoon." The "Aviadarts" event will be staged in airports in Changchun, Siping and Shuangliao in Northeast China's Jilin Province and a shooting range in the province. The events will test the competitors' stamina and flight skills.

"Aviadarts" will be divided into eight types of aircraft, including jet fighters, attack aircraft and attack helicopters, Shen said.

The "Airborne Platoon" event will be held at the air force base in Guangshui, Central China's Hubei Province.

During the events, the PLA Air Force will also feature other attractions. For example, the Bayi Aerobatics Team and two aerobatics teams from the Aviation University of the Air Force will perform during the closing ceremony of the "Aviadarts" event.

This is the fourth time for China to participate in the IAG, and China's air force has joined military routines and exchange events with foreign air forces over the past five years, Shen said. The 28 events of the 2017 IAG will be held in China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

This article was originally published in the Global Times.