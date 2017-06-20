Massive Fire Engulfs Building in Tokyo (PHOTOS)

Up to 25 people remained in the warehouse when the fire broke out. At least one person was injured in the accident, Sputnik Japan reported.

The fire was promptly taken under control by Tokyo fire department.

Local police said that the fire broke out on the second floor of the four-storeyed warehouse, quickly spreading around the building. By the time when the fire emergency service arrived at the scene, the fire had engulfed 5,000 square meters, without spreading to nearby buildings.

The building has been under demolition since March, local media reported.

The cause of the incident has not been revealed yet.