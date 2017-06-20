Massive Fire Engulfs Building in Tokyo (PHOTOS)

Up to 25 people remained in the warehouse when the fire broke out. At least one person was injured in the accident, Sputnik Japan reported.
[読売]解体中の「明治」倉庫から出火、５千平方ｍ焼く https://t.co/PahmDJA3ZD ２０日午後４時１０分頃、東京都江東区新砂にある食品大手「明治」の東陽町物流センターから出火、解体中の４階建て倉庫約５０００平方メートルを焼いた。この火災で、２０歳代の男性作業員… pic.twitter.com/LNfig7R39y— 5newspaper (@_5newspaper) June 20, 2017
解体中の倉庫５千平方メートルが炎上 東京・江東 https://t.co/PDJY5PBtt7 pic.twitter.com/XHXNksIInA— 産経ニュース (@Sankei_news) June 20, 2017
Local police said that the fire broke out on the second floor of the four-storeyed warehouse, quickly spreading around the building. By the time when the fire emergency service arrived at the scene, the fire had engulfed 5,000 square meters, without spreading to nearby buildings.
The building has been under demolition since March, local media reported.
The cause of the incident has not been revealed yet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)