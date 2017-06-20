US B-1B Lancers Bombers to Take Part in Combined Drills With S. Korean Jets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two US Rockwell B-1 Lancer supersonic heavy bombers will take part in the joint drills with the South Korean fighter jets later in the day, Lt. Col. Kim Sung-duk, a public relations officer of the South Korean Air Force said Tuesday.

"Our Air Force plans to hold a joint drill with two B-1Bs in the sky of the Korean Peninsula today," the officer told reporters, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

Kim added that the bombers would fly over Korea for a few hours with two South Korean F-15K fighter jets, in what he described as a regularly conducted training.

The training will take place against the backdrop of Otto Warmbier's death. On June 13, Warmbier was returned to the United States from North Korea in a coma after being held in that country for more than a year. Warmbier, a student, spent 17 months in detention for anti-state actions because he attempted to steal a poster from his hotel. On Monday, the student's family confirmed that Warmbier has died at his home in Ohio.