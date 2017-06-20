China Punishes Drivers for Not Giving Way To Pedestrians

During the past three years, 3,898 people were killed in 14,000 accidents happened on crosswalks in China, 90 percent of which involved motorists failing to give way to pedestrians, according to the Traffic Management Bureau of the MPS.

Traffic police should step up patrols and strengthen monitoring with surveillance cameras on streets, said the bureau, calling for tougher enforcement and sterner punishment.

For a safer environment for pedestrians, traffic bureaus nationwide will provide better traffic signs, install more traffic lights, and help build more underground passages or pedestrian bridges.

Beijing traffic police on Thursday began enforcing a fine of 200 yuan (29 US dollars) for motorists who fail to give way to pedestrians on crosswalks.

The violation will also result in a loss of three demerit points. When motorists loose all 12 points they must retake the driver's license test.

The enforcement of the fine comes days after surveillance camera footage went viral showing a woman in central China's Henan Province being hit by a taxi while on a crosswalk. Lying on the crosswalk, she was run over by a second car.

This article was originally published in the Global Times.