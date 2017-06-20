China Calls for Stronger Asia-Europe Digital Connectivity

Wang made the remarks while addressing the opening of a forum on Asia-Europe digital connectivity, in Qingdao, a coastal city in eastern China.

Wang said the forum is part of an important consensus reached at last year's Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit. He said it is of great significance in boosting Asia-Europe digital economic development and tapping the potential for innovative growth.

He said China would make joint efforts with ASEM members to help build information infrastructure, enable countries to develop digital economies, and bridge the digital divide.

Wang proposed enhancing cooperation in customs, logistics, electronic payments and electronic certification, paperless trading and cross-border e-commerce, and the integrated development of digital economy and traditional industries.

"China will expand opening-up in areas such as telecommunication and the Internet in an active and prudent manner, and deepen digital industry cooperation with other countries," he said. "China is committed to improving transparency and security of digital economic activities, to maintain fair and just market order and better protect legitimate interests of enterprises and users."

More than 600 people from ASEM countries and international organizations attended the forum.

This article was originally published by the Global Times.