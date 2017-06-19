Register
00:27 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    South Korean army soldiers

    South Korean Soldiers Spot North Korean Defector Swimming Away From DPRK

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    130220

    "Don’t kill me! I am here to defect," the man shouted to South Korean soldiers as he paddled down the Han River outside of Seoul, according to Yonhap News Agency.

    The defector was supported by makeshift floating devices made of plastic foam, the news agency reported.

    ​South Korean sentries spotted the man in Gimpo, a town just west of Seoul, in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said according to the Yonhap report.

    Officials took him into custody to ascertain what motivated his decision to leave the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

    The event marks the second defection in less than a week. On June 14, a North Korean soldier walked across the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean Peninsula, Sputnik reported.

    Pyongyang has called for defectors to be sent back to the DPRK, which some analysts say could be used as a bargaining chip in getting the North to sit down and potentially restart positive inter-Korean relations.

    Zil-130 truck carrying a North Korean drone believed to be modeled on the US-made MQM-107D drone, at the military parade marking the 100th birthday of late North Korea founder Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang. April 15, 2012.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Defector: DPRK Drones Can Hit Seoul With Biochemical Attack in One Hour

    “North Korea may be more aggressive on the repatriation issue,” Jang Cheol-un, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies, told the Korea Times on June 10. Pyongyang may insist, for instance, that 13 waitresses who defected to South Korea from China last year return home before it returns to the negotiation table.

    The Korean War came to an end in a 1953 truce, which created the DMZ; the North and South are still technically at war, as Pyongyang and Seoul do not have a formal peace treaty in effect. 

    Related:

    Defector: DPRK Drones Can Hit Seoul With Biochemical Attack in One Hour
    ‘World Should Be Ready’ for North Korea Nuclear Attack on US, Says Defector
    Defector: North Korean Army Chief Was Executed After Wiretap
    ISIL Makes Hostages Believe Executions Not Real, Rehearsals - Defector
    IS Defector Claims Islamic State Has Sleeper Cells in Europe: Reports
    Tags:
    defector, Korean Peninsula, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    Embassy Cat: Assange's Mysterious Feline Companion
    5 Years of Confinement
    5 Years in Exile
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok