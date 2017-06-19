Tata, Lockheed Martin to Produce F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jet Together in India

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Criticism in Indian Media Fails to Eclipse 70th Anniversary of Russia-India Ties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The F-16 Block 70, the newest version of the fighter jet, will be produced in India under a partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) , Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Monday.

"Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited signed a landmark agreement affirming the companies’ intent to join hands to produce the F-16 Block 70 in India," the release stated.

The release noted this "unprecedented" partnership will allow India to produce, operate and export the F-16 Block 70.

The agreement builds on a previous agreement between Lockheed Martin and TASL, which successfully build airframe components for the C-130J airlifter and the S-92 helicopter, the release added.