Tata, Lockheed Martin to Produce F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jet Together in India

"Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited signed a landmark agreement affirming the companies’ intent to join hands to produce the F-16 Block 70 in India," the release stated.
The release noted this "unprecedented" partnership will allow India to produce, operate and export the F-16 Block 70.
The agreement builds on a previous agreement between Lockheed Martin and TASL, which successfully build airframe components for the C-130J airlifter and the S-92 helicopter, the release added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)