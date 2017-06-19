Register
19 June 2017
    President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, left

    Russia-Philippines Cooperation Agreement Includes Intel Sharing on Terrorists

    Asia & Pacific
    One of eight cooperation agreement signed between Russia and the Philippines in May envisions intelligence sharing on terrorism, Ambassador of the Philippines in Moscow Carlos Sorreta told Sputnik.

    Russia's Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov (R) leads the way as he guides Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte (2nd L) onboard the Russian anti-submarine navy ship Admiral Tributs in Manila on January 6, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Noel CELIS / POOL
    This is What May Stop Duterte From Buying Advanced Russian Weaponry
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During his visit to Russia in May to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte expressed Manila's interest in advanced Russian weapons, including helicopters, planes, as well as precision-guided weapons to help combat the terror threat.

    Following Duterte’s official visit to Moscow, Russia and the Philippines signed a package of agreements, highlighted by the agreement on military cooperation. Media reports suggested that Russia may be offering the Philippines some form of soft loans in the initial stage of military equipment procurement.

    "One of the agreements that was signed… will be intelligence exchange on terrorism, terrorism financing. We are looking forward to implementing that exchange," Sorreta said in an interview published Monday.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tries on a military hat given to him during the 120th founding anniversary of the Philippine Army (PA) at Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines April 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Romeo Ranoco
    What’s Behind Duterte’s Declaration of Martial Law in the Philippines?
    On May 23, Duterte introduced martial law in the country's south following the firefight between the Maute Islamist terror group and the government forces in Marawi City.

    The Philippine southern island of Mindanao is regularly subjected to attacks by terrorist groups, in particular, Maute, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and Abu Sayyaf militant groups, linked with Daesh terrorist group.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the Philippines in August, while Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a visit to Manila in November to attend the 12th East Asia Summit, the ambassador said, adding that Philippine Secretary of Presidential Communications Martin Andanar would visit Moscow in July to hold a meeting with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

    New Partners: Key Takeaways of Duterte's Brief Visit to Russia
    Pivot to Russia: Is Philippines Drifting Away From US Amid Putin-Duterte Talks?
    Kremlin Comments on Duterte's Remarks on Possible Russia-China-Philippines Bloc
