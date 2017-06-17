India-Afghanistan Air Freight Corridor to Operationalize Soon

© REUTERS/ Amit Gupta/File Photo India Considers More Active Military Role in Afghanistan

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The India-Afghanistan air freight service will increase trade between the two countries and also provide greater market access to Afghan products such as dry fruits and carpets.

“During Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s visit to India last year, we had discussions on establishing an air freight corridor between the two countries and we are happy to announce that first flight is likely to operate in the weekend or early next week. We are working out the details of the first flight,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said on Friday.

“The flight will take Indian products to Afghanistan and will bring Afghan products to India. The first flight will be from Delhi to Kabul and will start this weekend or next week,” Baglay said.

Earlier in May, India and Afghanistan signed a memorandum of understanding for operationalization of the air corridor.

The air freight corridor was first mooted last year during the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to India. It is aimed at providing the private sector in Afghanistan a platform to increase their exports to India.