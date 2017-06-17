Flooding in USS Fitzgerald After Collision With Philippine Vessel Stabilized

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Navy said that three sailors have been injured as result of the collision while seven sailors were still unaccounted for and the Japanese Coast Guard continued to search for them.

MT @US7thFleet: #USSFitzgerald flooding has been stabilized and Sailors from #USSDewey are assisting in damage control efforts. — U.S. Pacific Fleet (@USPacificFleet) 17 июня 2017 г.

​The collision occurred at roughly 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday southwest of the Japanese city of Yokosuka.