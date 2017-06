WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two sailors in addition to USS Fitzgerald commander Bryce Benson were airlifted from the stricken warship after it hit a Philippine merchant vessel off the Japanese coast, the Navy said.

"2 Sailors in addition to Cmdr. Benson have been medevac'd from FITZ to USNH-Yokosuka for lacerations and bruises," the US 7th Fleet tweeted.

Seven sailors are still unaccounted for and the Japanese Coast Guard continues to search for them.

The collision occurred at roughly 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday southwest of the Japanese city of Yokosuka. The ship is under her own power despite some flooding caused by damage to the starboard side below the waterline.