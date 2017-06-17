Register
05:47 GMT +317 June 2017
    People watch a television broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, May 29, 2017

    Play Nice: China Encourages North and South Korea to Reconcile

    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Asia & Pacific
    China Friday welcomed positive signals from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK).

    The two countries on the Korean Peninsula are of the same ethnic group, and it is best for the fundamental interests of the two to improve ties and advance reconciliation and cooperation, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a daily press briefing. 

    ROK President Moon Jae-in Thursday proposed an unconditional dialogue with the DPRK if Pyongyang stops nuclear and missile provocations. 

    People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    N Korea Vows to Increase Nuclear Potential If Western Sanctions Extended

    Moon made the remarks at an event to celebrate the 17th anniversary of North-South Joint Declaration on June 15. 

    Moon said his government will comprehensively discuss various issues, ranging from the DPRK's complete denuclearization, the building of peace on the Korean Peninsula and normalization of diplomatic relations between the DPRK and the United States. 

    The Committee for Peaceful Reunification of the Country of the DPRK Wednesday released a statement, which clarified three principles on the development of the north-south relations and the issue of national reunification. 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Hope on the Horizon? Unofficial Talks With North Korea Slated for July

    "We are aware of the situation," said Lu, hoping that the two sides will continue to show goodwill towards each other and commit to reconciliation and cooperation. 

    He also called on the two sides to play a positive role in easing tensions and resuming dialogue on the Peninsula.

    This article was originally published by Xinhua in the Global Times.

    Tags:
    North Korean nuclear program, Lu Kang, Moon Jae-in, China, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
