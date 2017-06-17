Play Nice: China Encourages North and South Korea to Reconcile

The two countries on the Korean Peninsula are of the same ethnic group, and it is best for the fundamental interests of the two to improve ties and advance reconciliation and cooperation, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a daily press briefing.

ROK President Moon Jae-in Thursday proposed an unconditional dialogue with the DPRK if Pyongyang stops nuclear and missile provocations.

Moon made the remarks at an event to celebrate the 17th anniversary of North-South Joint Declaration on June 15.

Moon said his government will comprehensively discuss various issues, ranging from the DPRK's complete denuclearization, the building of peace on the Korean Peninsula and normalization of diplomatic relations between the DPRK and the United States.

The Committee for Peaceful Reunification of the Country of the DPRK Wednesday released a statement, which clarified three principles on the development of the north-south relations and the issue of national reunification.

"We are aware of the situation," said Lu, hoping that the two sides will continue to show goodwill towards each other and commit to reconciliation and cooperation.

He also called on the two sides to play a positive role in easing tensions and resuming dialogue on the Peninsula.

This article was originally published by Xinhua in the Global Times.