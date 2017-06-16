Register
22:14 GMT +316 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (C front row) poses for photos with navy servicemen in front of a Duch-made Sea Tiger submarine at the Tsoying navy base in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan on March 21, 2017.

    Antsy Taiwan Waiting on Long-Rumored US Arms Sale Amid Tensions with Beijing

    © AFP 2017/ SAM YEH
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 14 0 0

    The government of Taiwan has expressed their appreciation for American lawmakers who have called for expedited arms sales to the island nation as tensions between it and the mainland continue to escalate.

    The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry and the Mainland Affairs Council have both expressed gratitude to American leaders who have been pushing for the arms deal. "Our President Tsai Ing-wen has many times called on the US side to supply appropriate arms for Taiwan in an effort to maintain cross-strait and regional stability," replied Chiu Chui-cheng, vice-chair of the Mainland Affairs Council, in a statement. "It is the obligation for both sides of the Taiwan Strait to maintain cross-strait and regional stability and we hope Beijing can seek to resolve our disputes through dialogue."

    The legislator spearheading the expediting of the sale is Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Ed Royce (R-CA), who chastised the White House for delaying arms sales to Taiwan. "I remain concerned about successive administrations" delays in arms sales notification for Taiwan, which have needlessly dragged out the arms sales process," said Royce on Thursday.

    Taiwan's Kuang Hua VI-class missile boats launch HF-2 anti-ship missiles during Han Kuang military exercises in Penghu county, Taiwan, April. 17, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying
    Taiwan Military Drills Project Power in Face of Chinese Threat

    US officials told Reuters in March that President Donald Trump was orchestrating a major arms sale to Taiwan, including advanced rocket systems and anti-ship missiles. It may exceed the $1.8 billion deal former President Barack Obama inked with Taiwanese leadership in December 2015. 

    In total, the Obama administration sold $14 billion worth of weapons to the Taiwanese, compared to about $30 billion under the preceding Bush administration and about $18 billion under Bill Clinton.

    But the White House itself has been tight-lipped about such a deal, with leaders offering assurances and supportive remarks but little in the way of concrete details. Both Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis have expressed the American commitment to a defense relationship with Taiwan in recent weeks, but offered not much besides that.

    Li Ching-yu, center right, wife of Taiwanese pro-democracy activist Li Ming-che detained in China, gives a press conference after she was denied boarding the flight to Beijing at the airport counter at Taoyuan international airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan Monday, April 10, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Johnson Lai
    China Arrests Taiwanese Activist, Accuses Him of Subversion

    Ted Yoho (R-FL), chairman of the House Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific, claimed that the arms deal was in the pipeline but many different sales were being bundled together, instead of numerous interspersed sales over a longer period of time. 

    "The arms sales process has become a political calculation designed to minimize friction with [China]," he said on Thursday. "Not only does this concede to Beijing a degree of influence over our arms sales process, it seems to contravene President Reagan's assurance that the PRC would not be consulted on arms sales to Taiwan."

    Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific Brad Sherman (D-CA) disagreed with the Republicans. "Taiwan will not be used as a bargaining chip with China," he said, warning that it could unduly harm the American relationship with Beijing.

    In a photograph taken on August 15, 2012, pro-China activists carrying Chinese and Taiwanese national flags walk on the disputed island known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China after arriving on their boat, west of Japan's sourthern island of Okinawa
    © AFP 2017/ YOMIURI SHIMBUN
    Unfriended: 'Panama's Cutting Ties With Taiwan in Favor of China a No-Brainer'

    With the relationship between Beijing and Taipei worse than it's been since the mid-90s, Taiwanese authorities seem eager to strengthen their defense network as well as their ties with Washington. Beijing sent a clear message earlier in June when the Central American nation of Panama announced that they would be recognizing the People's Republic of China, not the Republic of China (Taiwan), as the legitimate government of China. In December 2016, the African nation of São Tomé and Príncipe did the same.

    Under mainland policy, nations cannot maintain diplomatic relationships with both Chinas, as the PRC considers the ROC to be a rogue province and not an independent nation. Only a handful of smaller countries such as Burkina Faso and Guatemala have a formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan as a result.

    After several years of thaw, Beijing suspended talks in May after Taiwan elected Tsai Ing-Wen to the presidency, a pro-independence candidate who refuses to publicly claim that Taiwan and China are one nation, as previous administrations did to begin the talks in the early 1990s.

    Related:

    Panama's Strike: Diplomatic Ties More Symbolic Than Vital for Taiwan
    After Panama, Beijing to 'Put More Pressure on Taiwan' Over One-China Principle
    Taiwan Outraged by Panama's Decision to Cut Diplomatic Ties With Taipei
    Panama Establishes Formal Relations With China, Breaks Ties With Taiwan
    Taiwan Approves Gay Marriage, Chinese Mainlanders Await Their Turn
    Tags:
    arms sale, cross-strait relations, US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House of Representatives, Brad Sherman, Ed Royce, Chiu Chui-cheng, Ted Yoho, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Panama, Beijing, Taipei, China, Taiwan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok