N Korea Vows to Increase Nuclear Potential If Western Sanctions Extended

"The stronger the pressure that the United States and other enemy forces put upon us, the more will be the hatred and indignation from our army and people, the more accelerated will be measures to strengthen our nuclear power to eradicate aggression and evil," the statement, spread by the Korean Central News Agency, read.
The Foreign Ministry stressed that "the sanctions and the pressure upon North Korea from the United States and their vassals reached the limits." According to the ministry, a total of 15 national party and government agencies, 73 companies and 90 individuals were included on the sanctions lists. Besides, the restrictions were imposed on 16 airplanes and 20 ships that Pyongyang claims are not linked to the military, the ministry added in their statement.
Earlier in June, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution extending the sanctions, travel ban and asset freezes against North Korea in connection with the country’s repeated missile tests. Following the resolution, the European Union imposed new sanctions against North Korea.
Tensions surrounding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have recently escalated, with Pyongyang conducting a series of missile launches and nuclear tests since the beginning of the year. North Korea conducted its most recent ballistic missile test on June 8, launching several short-range surface-to-ship cruise missiles off the country’s eastern coast in what was the fourth missile test over a month.
