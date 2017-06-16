Register
17:41 GMT +316 June 2017
    People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2017.

    N Korea Vows to Increase Nuclear Potential If Western Sanctions Extended

    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    North Korea intends to enhance its nuclear potential amid increasing pressure on the country, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

    European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a media conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    EU Ready to Help Seoul in Resolving North Korean Issue - EU Council President
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — North Korea intends to enhance its nuclear potential as the United States and its allies increase their pressure on the country, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

    "The stronger the pressure that the United States and other enemy forces put upon us, the more will be the hatred and indignation from our army and people, the more accelerated will be measures to strengthen our nuclear power to eradicate aggression and evil," the statement, spread by the Korean Central News Agency, read.

    The Foreign Ministry stressed that "the sanctions and the pressure upon North Korea from the United States and their vassals reached the limits." According to the ministry, a total of 15 national party and government agencies, 73 companies and 90 individuals were included on the sanctions lists. Besides, the restrictions were imposed on 16 airplanes and 20 ships that Pyongyang claims are not linked to the military, the ministry added in their statement.

    US Secretary of State John Kerry.
    © AP Photo/ Christophe Ena
    US Should Work Closely With China, Russia on North Korean Nuclear Issue - Kerry
    Pyongyang has repeatedly stated that it is ready to conduct a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile if the relevant order is given. The United States and Japan have both warned that a successful test of a North Korean intercontinental missile would be considered a threat to the entire world.

    Earlier in June, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution extending the sanctions, travel ban and asset freezes against North Korea in connection with the country’s repeated missile tests. Following the resolution, the European Union imposed new sanctions against North Korea.

    Tensions surrounding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have recently escalated, with Pyongyang conducting a series of missile launches and nuclear tests since the beginning of the year. North Korea conducted its most recent ballistic missile test on June 8, launching several short-range surface-to-ship cruise missiles off the country’s eastern coast in what was the fourth missile test over a month.

