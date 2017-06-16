Aussie PM Turnbull Roasts Trump on Fake Polls, Russia in Leaked Tape (LISTEN)

"It was beautiful. It was the most beautiful putting-me-at-ease ever," Turnbull told a crowd in Canberra of his rendezvous with US President Donald Trump in New York, mocking Trump’s unique emphasis on how all his meetings are tremendous, productive or successful.

No, Sean Spicer, not Malcolm Trumbolt. (Following Spicer’s flub, the Sydney Morning Herald quipped, "Our PM has a new name.")

​

"Not fake polls … we’re winning in the real polls,” Turnbull jabbed. Sputnik has reported that Trump’s approval rating is at a lower percentage than the share of Americans who would like to see the New York real estate mogul impeached.

Even amid a mounting customer abuse scandal, United Airlines still ranks more favorably among Americans than the sitting US president.

“They’re so easy to win … I have this Russian guy, believe me, it’s true,” Turnbull joked to widespread applause and laughter.

Journalists reportedly agreed not to share anything from the event. But alas, the clip is now on YouTube and Instagram.