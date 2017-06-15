Bomb Blast Near Kabul Mosque Kills 6, Injures 10

© AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini Death Toll in Kabul Cemetery Triple Blast Rises to 20, Nearly 90 Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Interior Ministry's spokesman Najib Danesh earlier said there were casualties as a result of a suspected suicide-bombing at the Al Zahra mosque, which is used for religious practices by Kabul's Shiite minority.

The TOLO News earlier said the explosion at the mosque was followed by sounds of gunfire.