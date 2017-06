MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, local police said an explosion had occurred outside a kindergarten in Xuzhou in east China’s Jiangsu province at around 4:50 p.m. (08:50 GMT).

"As of 19:45 local time (11:45 AM GMT), the accident killed and injured 66 people. Two people died on the scene, another five died in the hospital," the government’s statement read.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.